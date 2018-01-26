No contract fraud in Power Ministry—Fashola
POWER, Housing and Works Minister, Babatunde i Fashola yesterday told a House of Representatives panel investigating alleged infractions in two contracts awarded by the ministry that there was no fraud in the processes for the award of the jobs. Two resolutions on the need to investigate the status and viability of fast power programme – […]
