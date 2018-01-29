No ethnic group can fight or face the fulanis – Bello

“Take it or not, Fulanis have remained unbeatable; no ethnic group can fight us face to face,” were the exact words of Malam Ahmad Usman Bello, the National Chairman of Fulbe (Fulani) Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN).

Malam Bello who spoke in Kano over the weekend equally threatened that any ethnic group that fights the group will learn a bitter lesson.

““It is in our own interest that the country lives in peace [and for the country] to be united. If anything happens in Nigeria, we are the ones to lose because we have more people than any other ethnic groups.

“When you have more people, if any war occurred, certainly we Fulanis would have more dead people to record. And we are not beggars as we are equally blessed with wealth,” Bello said.

