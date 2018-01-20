No final word yet on cattle colonies

There were indications yesterday that the Presidency is weighing four options on how to end killings by Fulani herdsmen and their constant clashes with farmers nationwide.

Also, the government has dug up a 1998 report by the Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), which made far-reaching recommendations on herdsmen-farmers relationship.

It was learnt that the report has been sent to the 10-man committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which was set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday.

The late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, had established the PTF in 1994, which was headed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Executive Chairman.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the Presidency has been looking at four options in order to find a permanent solution to the perennial crisis of herders-farmers clashes.

It was gathered that the options on the card are as follows:

creating grazing reserves through the Grazing Reserve Law as the case in the defunct Northern Region in 1965;

establishing grazing / stock routes nationwide for herdsmen

o possibility of having cattle colonies

Establishment of ranches

A top source in the presidency, who spoke in confidence to avoid interference with the assignment of Osinbajo’s committee, said: “As at this moment, the Presidency is weighing at least four options, and the alternatives could be more depending on the findings of the panel

being led by the Vice President.

“The options are having grazing reserves, ranches, grazing/stock routes, and cattle colonies. Contrary to insinuations, the government has not opted for cattle colonies.

“At the end of the day, the government and all stakeholders will agree on the best option which can guarantee peace and harmony between herdsmen and farmers.”

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the presidency has sent a 1998 blueprint, prepared by the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), to the Osinbajo Committee.

The top source added: “The PTF report on herdsmen-farmers clash has been dug up and made available to the committee through the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

“There are far-reaching recommendations in the 1998 PTF report which the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha could not implement before he died.

“This report is not imposed on the panel but as a reminder of past efforts which could assist the VP and others.

“The same PTF, which produced the report, was headed by President Buhari. This means that he foresaw the challenges at hand. Yet the crisis is seen as a personal thing instead of a national one.

“You can see that the crisis has been there for a long time. But this administration is determined to find a permanent solution to it.”

The source however confirmed yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari did not visit the killing flashpoints in Benue, Taraba and other states because he “preferred to act to stop the killings than playing to the gallery.”

The source said the “President was conscious of being in a pre-election year and did not want to make political capital of such shuttles.”

The source added: “If you ask the governors of the affected states, they will tell you that the President acted swiftly by ordering the police and security agencies to stop the killings, protect the innocent Nigerians in the affected parts of the country, fish out the killers for justice to take its course and conduct thorough investigations on how to prevent reoccurrence.”

The Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, last Sunday told THE NATION that he was not opposed to any solution which can stop the killings.

He said: “I am very open. I am a democratically elected governor. It is what the people want that I go with.

“So, if you are able to convince my people that we can tinker with the law or do whatever, I am ready to go. I have no hard feelings about it.

“I will do whatever can bring progress and stop these mindless, killings whether they are Fulani or herdsmen, Hausa, Igbo or Tiv, Idoma or Igede. Whatever can stop the killings, I am ready for it.”

