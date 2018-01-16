"No Matter How Grudgingly, Nigerians Still Accept I’m Doing My Best" – President Buhari

Nigerias President, Muhammadu Buhari earlier today said Nigerians were accepting that his administration was doing its best, even if they were doing so grudgingly.

This was made known in a statement by the President while receiving the Gambian President, Mr. Adama Barrow, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said his administration had studied the problem of unemployment in the country which he described as one of the biggest challenges, and added that his government was working hard to change the narrative.

In his words;

“Sixty percent of the 180 million people are under 25 years. They all wish for a secure future. Those of them who are educated feel they are more qualified for employment. “We have studied the problem and are doing our best to stabilise the situation.





‘‘We took over from a party that had been in power for 16 years. During those years, the country earned an unprecedented amount of money as revenue, never seen at any time before. “It is noteworthy that, no matter how grudgingly, the people are accepting that we are doing our best.”