 No more automatic promotion in Oyo civil service- Ajimobi | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No more automatic promotion in Oyo civil service- Ajimobi

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has said that the era of mass promotion in the state civil service, which encourages ‘indolence and inefficiency’ has gone for good. Henceforth, he said that promotion would be based on competence, hard work, efficiency and a service-oriented public service. The governor spoke at the 2018 edition of annual new year interfaith service, held at the Governor’s Office Car Park, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.