 No party can defeat APC – Kano governor, Ganduje | Nigeria Today
Jan 31, 2018

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot be defeated. Ganduje said this on Tuesday while presenting APC flags to 16 Kano south chairmanship candidates at Kwanar Dan-Gora in Kiru Local Government area. The governor thanked the flagbearers for their loyalty to the APC. He urged aspirants who failed […]

