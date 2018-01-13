No terror sanctuaries in Pakistan: PM – The News International
|
Pakistan Observer
|
No terror sanctuaries in Pakistan: PM
The News International
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made it clear that it has achieved remarkable success against terrorism and there exists no "so-called sanctuaries" for them on its soil. Articulating Pakistan's position on Friday here, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said …
