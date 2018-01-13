 ”Nobody Can Force Us Out Of This Place” – Prostitutes Attacks Gov Obiano Over The Demolition Of Their Shanties | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Nobody Can Force Us Out Of This Place” – Prostitutes Attacks Gov Obiano Over The Demolition Of Their Shanties

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Sex workers in Anambra State have attacked the Governor of the state, Governor Obiano, for giving directives to demolish the shanties located in different parts of the state. The Anambra State Government’s move to restructure some major parts of the state has led to the demolition of illegal structures on the Onitsha/Enugu Expressway and this […]

The post ”Nobody Can Force Us Out Of This Place” – Prostitutes Attacks Gov Obiano Over The Demolition Of Their Shanties appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.