Nobody can impeach Saraki – Senate

The Senate has said nobody can impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki from office.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who stated this in a chat with newsmen at the weekend, insisted that plot to remove the Senate President from office would fail.

The reaction of the Senate spokesperson is not unconnected with alleged plot to impeach the Senate President from office.

Some serving lawmakers were said to have been contacted to actualise the plot.

But speaking on the development, the Senate Spokesperson revealed that since June 9, 2015 when Saraki emerged as Senate President, some highly placed individuals were vehemently opposed to his emergence as the nation’s Number Three citizen.

The cabal in the Presidency and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), had backed Ahmad Lawan for the position, a move that was opposed by lawmakers.

According to Abdullahi, “Nobody can remove Saraki. We elected him and we are not ready to remove him yet. From day one, they never wanted Saraki. What we are saying is that, the right to choose the Senate President lies with senators and we have chosen our leader.

“From everything he has been doing as Chairman of the National Assembly and as President of the Senate, he has provided stability. He has not only brought this to the National Assembly, but the entire country. The true face of democracy is the parliament and since Saraki came in, we have not failed this democracy”.

Recently, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Hamman Misau, had alleged at plenary that a serving minister was leading a move to impeach Saraki.

The senator who disclosed this when lawmakers condemned the spate of killings in various parts of the country, did not however name the minister involved.

“When we were on holiday, so many people were going behind that they should try and remove the Senate President. During this holiday (Christmas and New Year recess), it was a minister that was spearheading that thing. What is the reason? They said that the Senate President would leave APC and that they should create problems for him (Saraki). What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion and about tribe,” Misau had alleged.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

