Nollywood actor Igwe 2pac rains money on mother to celebrate new year – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Nollywood actor Igwe 2pac rains money on mother to celebrate new year

Information Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has taken to social media to celebrate his beautiful mother on new year's day. Popularly known as Igwe 2pac, Okocha who is obviously in a joyous mood as he thanks God for seeing another year was …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

