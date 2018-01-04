Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph is a Year Older Today!

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph is celebrating her birthday today. The actress has been sharing photos on her Instagram to celebrate her new age. She captioned one of the photos: It’s time for Queen to be Crowned Make some noise guys It’s ma birthday Yee Yee yee I give you all d glory father For the […]

The post Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph is a Year Older Today! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

