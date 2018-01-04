 Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph is a Year Older Today! | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph is a Year Older Today!

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph is celebrating her birthday today. The actress has been sharing photos on her Instagram to celebrate her new age. She captioned one of the photos: It’s time for Queen to be Crowned Make some noise guys It’s ma birthday Yee Yee yee I give you all d glory father For the […]

The post Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph is a Year Older Today! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.