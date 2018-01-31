Nollywood actress, Nkiruka is dead

Nollywood actress, Nora Nkiruka Ugo has been reported dead. The actress died over the weekend in Lagos after batling a yet to be disclosed ailment. Her death was disclosed by a colleague, Actress Ruth Kadiri on her Instagram page. Ruth Kadiri wrote: “I’m so scared of putting this picture up, not sure if it’s the […]

