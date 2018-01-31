 Nollywood actress, Nkiruka is dead | Nigeria Today
Nollywood actress, Nkiruka is dead

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Entertainment

Nollywood actress, Nora Nkiruka Ugo has been reported dead. The actress died over the weekend in Lagos after batling a yet to be disclosed ailment. Her death was disclosed by a colleague, Actress Ruth Kadiri on her Instagram page. Ruth Kadiri wrote: “I’m so scared of putting this picture up, not sure if it’s the […]

