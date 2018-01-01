Nollywood Actress, Shan George Loses Younger Sister In A Fatal Accident (Photos)

Nollywood actress Shan George has been bereaved just 2017 was about to end. According to actress, her younger sister died in an accident spot 5 days after they made their Calabar

The post Nollywood Actress, Shan George Loses Younger Sister In A Fatal Accident (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

