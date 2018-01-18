Nollywood Producer, Who "Issakaba," & "Last Burial" Dies In Car Crash

Nollywood movie producer, Chukwuka Emelionwu who produced classic movies like; Last Burial and Issakaba has passed away in an auto crash.

His death was confirmed by Nollywood filmmakers, Emmanuel Michaels and Charles Novia, who took to social media to share their tributes. According to reports, the filmmaker was killed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, by a hit-and-run driver along Oraukwu road, Anambra State.

This unfortunate incident happened after the filmmaker survived an auto crash with his car, and tried crossing over to the other side of the road. In his tribute, Novia described Emelionwu as a very respectful person who struck gold and shared his heart of gold with the industry.

Emelionwu was the producer of several classic Nollywood movies, including the comedy film “Aki and Paw Paw,” the action film “Issakaba” among others. He was also CEO of Kasvid International, the production company behind popular movies such as “Beautiful Faces,” “Corporate Maid,” “Unforseen” among others.

The late filmmaker is survived by his wife Juliet Ngozi Emelionwu and beautiful children.

May his soul rest in peace.







