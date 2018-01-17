North and South Korea to march under one flag at Winter Olympics ‘peace games’ – The Guardian
The Guardian
North and South Korea to march under one flag at Winter Olympics 'peace games'
The Guardian
North and South Korea have confirmed they are to field a joint women's ice hockey team and will march under a pro-unification flag at next month's Winter Olympics, in the clearest sign yet of a thaw in tensions between the two countries. A joint …
Vancouver talks: US threatens North Korea to accept negotiations
Will this North Korean band bring hits like 'Our Comrade Kim Jong Un' to South Korea?
Koreas to form unified ice hockey team, march together in Olympics
