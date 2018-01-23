North Korea, US Clash At Disarmament Forum
North Korea said yesterday it had a “powerful and reliable” nuclear deterrent to thwart any attack and accused the United States of deploying military assets nearby under the pretext of ensuring security at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. “This is a dangerous act of throwing a wet blanket over the current positive atmosphere of inter-Korean relations […]
