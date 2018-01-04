North Korean Missile Hits Own City
A North Korean ballistic missile crashed and hit the urban city of Tokchon, roughly two hours from Pyongyang, after it failed just minutes following its launch. US officials said “the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was initially thought to have disintegrated mid-flight after it was fired on 28 April last year.” According to a U.S. […]
The post North Korean Missile Hits Own City appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!