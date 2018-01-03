Northern Christians blow hot over Kaduna, Benue killings
Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called on the Nigerian Government to investigate the killing of District Head of Numana kingdom, Dr. Gambo Makama, his wife and two others. CAN also demanded probe of murder of dozens of persons in Kaduna and Benue States on New […]
Northern Christians blow hot over Kaduna, Benue killings
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!