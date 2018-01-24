 Northern govs’ wives to rid society of drug abuse | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Northern govs’ wives to rid society of drug abuse

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chairperson of the Northern Governors Wives Forum, NGWF, and wife of Bauchi State governor, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed has said all hands must be on deck to rid the society of drug abuse and its related crimes. The NGWF chairman disclosed this in Lokoja while declaring open the quarterly meeting of northern governors’ wives on Tuesday, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.