Northern Nigeria is now a divided entity – Shehu Sani

Outspoken senator from Kaduna Shehu Sani has revealed that the relationship between the Northern Majority Ethnic group and minorities has seriously deteriorated in recent times.

Senator Sani in a statement earlier today said samples of opinions on traditional and social media reveals the depth of the crack and the divisiveness in the north.

“It’s factual that the relationship between the Northern Majority Ethnic group and minorities has seriously deteriorated in recent times.This is evident in emotional and belligerent views and tense statements coming from both elders and youths.

“Opinions nowadays are expressed angrily along ethnic or religious lines whether it’s on facebook, Twitter Group chat or conversations under a tree. This fault line must not be allowed to widen to a gulf. The leaders of the region must wake up, mend fences and restore the peace, love, respect, unity and order that once reigned among its people,” he said in the statement.

He berated politicians and partisan public office holders as being either party to the crisis or beneficiaries of it.

“This is the time to apply the wisdom of greats like Gen Hassan Usman Katsina, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Shehu Musa Makaman Nupe, Abraham Okene, and Solomon Lar.

“For now, all the bridges built and left behind by the late Premier Ahmadu Bello are in bad shape and many have even collapsed. We must rebuild them in the interest of the region and the country,” Sen Shehu advised.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

