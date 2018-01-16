Northern Nigeria was not known for religious and ethnic bigotry says former police boss

Nigeria’s northern region and its leaders were known to be progressives who embraced people from the numerous ethnic nationalities and creeds and held each other in mutual respect. These were the words of a former Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Coomassie.

Alhaji Coomassie who is also the Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at a gathering in Kaduna to commemorate 52 years since the assassination of the former Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, said in the administration of the Northern Region, northern politicians harped on peace, unity and progress of the region.

“Northern Nigeria before January 15, 1966 was a territory that was characterized by visionary leadership and tireless dedication to duty to the community. Leaders were known for their integrity, their sincerity and their humility.

“They ensured even development, justice and fair play for all the citizens. It was a period devoid of religious and ethnic bigotry where people from the numerous ethnic nationalities or creeds, held each other in mutual respect,” he revealed.

Alhaji Coomassie berated the present day political office holders who pay scant attention to the needs of the populace. He regretted that corrupt practices had become endemic in government and amongst its citizens.

“Nepotism has become common-place in most appointments. People who lack the requisite qualification are appointed to sensitive positions in the public sector either because they are related to, or are cronies to powerful political figures with resultants devastating consequences to the polity,” he said.

