 Not all films are meant for the cinema – Guardian (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Not all films are meant for the cinema – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Not all films are meant for the cinema
Guardian (blog)
In 2017 there was a recurrent gripe from annoyed Nollywood patrons who saw certain films, “Why did they bother taking this to the cinema”, “some films should go to DVD straight” and similar gripes. They went in expecting an experience and did not get

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.