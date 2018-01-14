Not all films are meant for the cinema – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Not all films are meant for the cinema
Guardian (blog)
In 2017 there was a recurrent gripe from annoyed Nollywood patrons who saw certain films, “Why did they bother taking this to the cinema”, “some films should go to DVD straight” and similar gripes. They went in expecting an experience and did not get …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!