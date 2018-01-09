Nothing but “Good Vibes”! Iyanya teams up with Team Salut on New Single | Listen on BN

Talented singer, Iyanya sets the tone for the New Year with a brand new song titled “Good Vibes” featuring UK-based super producers, Team Salut. Produced by Team Salut, the high tempo reggae tune sample’s the beat of Kevin Little’s popular hit, “She Drive Me Crazy“. Listen and Download below: Download

The post Nothing but “Good Vibes”! Iyanya teams up with Team Salut on New Single | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

