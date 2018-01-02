 Notorious kidnapper who kills victims after receiving ransom has been arrested | Nigeria Today
Notorious kidnapper who kills victims after receiving ransom has been arrested

Posted on Jan 2, 2018

Buba Datti, an indigene of Bauchi State, who has been on the run since last year, has been arrested by the Jigawa State police. The Jigawa police spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest. He said the kidnapper allegedly connived with eight others to kidnap two persons in Kafin Madaki, a Fulani settlement. “The captives, who […]

