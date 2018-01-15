Now You Can Drink Fancy Wine Without Removing The Cork [Video]

Coravin just went fully automatic.

Purveyors of gadgets that preserve wine, the latest addition to Coravin’s collection is the ideal device for those of you who not only love tech, but also happen to sometimes drink just one glass of wine at a time.

Showcased at this year’s CES, the Model Eleven didn’t make The Verge’s list of best gadgets, but it sure made Seth’s: he’s been aching to take sneaky sips of South Africa’s rarest wine, The Journeyman, after he received it when he invested in the country’s most valuable wine box.

You see, Coravin’s Model Eleven is able to reach the wine without uncorking the bottle. Once you are done, the contraption shoots a puff of argon gas and voila, it’s as if the bottle was never opened, explains CNET:

If you, like me, have a habit of pouring a glass of wine – only to push the cork back in and not pour another glass for a day or two – Model Eleven could be the gadget you need in your life:

The deal with Coravin is that the needle it sticks into the cork allows the cork, a natural material, to shrink back into itself. Less oxygen seeps through that way than when you pull out the entire cork and expose the juice to the open air. The founder, Greg Lambrecht, says he cellared a bottle for three years and his friends couldn’t tell the difference when tasted side-by-side with an unopened bottle.

And for that reason, the wine preserver might be stupid expensive (starting at $999 or R12 300), but it’s something that many a wine drinker wouldn’t mind owning.

Itching to get your hands on one? Well, you’re going to have to be patient:

The Coravin Model Eleven will be available for purchase online at www.coravin.com and at select retailers in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific beginning in September 2018. The Coravin Moments app will be available for download in September 2018 on Apple iOS mobile devices.

Until then, you’re going to have to make an excuse to drink a bottle of Boekenhoutskloof in one sitting, although we know it’s not that difficult.

[source:mashable]

