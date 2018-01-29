NPA deny Zwane and Gupta indictment – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
NPA deny Zwane and Gupta indictment
Mail & Guardian
The National Prosecuting Authority on Sunday denied a newspaper report that there is a finalised indictment of charges of money laundering against Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and members of the Gupta family. “There is no finalised …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!