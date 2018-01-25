NPDC Targets 500,000 Barrels of Crude Oil Per Day Production

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), one of the upstream subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), will increase its daily crude oil production to 500,000 barrels per day before 2022. This target was announced by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, during the inauguration of the board of directors of the company in Abuja.

