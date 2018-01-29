NPFL: Akwa Utd Topple Plateau Utd – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
NPFL: Akwa Utd Topple Plateau Utd
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Akwa United have toppled Plateau United on top of the five-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after beating Kwara United 3-0 in Uyo on Sunday. Akwa United took the lead on 16th minute after Michael Ibe slotted home Friday …
