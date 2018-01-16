 NPFL: Champions Plateau Face Rivers Test; Enyimba, Heartland In Oriental Battle – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
NPFL: Champions Plateau Face Rivers Test; Enyimba, Heartland In Oriental Battle – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports


NPFL: Champions Plateau Face Rivers Test; Enyimba, Heartland In Oriental Battle
Plateau United's title credentials will be put to the test on Wednesday when they host Rivers United at the Rwang Pam Stadium in a Nigeria Professional Football League match day two fixture., Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) reports. Both teams secured

