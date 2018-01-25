NPFL: Enyimba Wins First Game of New Season – THISDAY Newspapers
NPFL: Enyimba Wins First Game of New Season
Enyimba came off the basement of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table thursday after they pipped visiting Nasarawa United 1-0 in a rescheduled tie in Calabar. They are now 15th on the table with five points from four matches. The Aba …
