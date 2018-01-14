 NPFL: Go Round FC will tread carefully: Official | Nigeria Today
NPFL: Go Round FC will tread carefully: Official

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Debutants Go Round Football Club of Port Harcourt say they are entering the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season with careful steps. China Acheru, the team’s Media Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja this was because they would be meeting majority of the top-flight clubs for the first time. NAN reports that Go Round FC visit Wikki Tourists FC on Sunday in their Match Day 1 fixture, their first meeting with the Bauchi side in a competitive match.

