NPFL: Go Round FC will tread carefully: Official

Debutants Go Round Football Club of Port Harcourt say they are entering the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season with careful steps. China Acheru, the team’s Media Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja this was because they would be meeting majority of the top-flight clubs for the first time. NAN reports that Go Round FC visit Wikki Tourists FC on Sunday in their Match Day 1 fixture, their first meeting with the Bauchi side in a competitive match.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

