NPFL: Kano Pillars beat Abia ‎Warriors 2-1

Kano Pillars Football Club‎ on Wednesday defeated visiting Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia 2-1 in a Match Day 4 fixture of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). In the match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium before a large number of spectators, the home team took advantage of the massive support to play with confidence. They therefore dominated most moments of the encounter, even though they fell short of converting many goal scoring chances in the process Kano Pillars however took the lead in the 28th through Nyima Nwagua, before Ndifere Effiong drew the visitors level in the 60th minute.

