NPFL: Katsina United draw 2-2 with Kano Pillars

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Destiny Ashadi’s added time penalty kick helped hosts Katsina United to draw 2-2 with former champions Kano Pillars as the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) got underway on Saturday. In the Match Day 1 fixture at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the visitors were almost returning to Kano with an away win. Ashadi levelled scores for Katsina United from the penalty kick spot in the fourth minute of added five minutes.

