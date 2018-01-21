NPFL: Katsina will prolong Enyimba’s misery, says Biffo – Vanguard
NPFL: Katsina will prolong Enyimba's misery, says Biffo
Katsina United manager, Abdul Usman Biffo has said his wards are out to deny Enyimba of Aba their first win of the season, when both sides clash at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina today. Though, Biffo described the tie against the seven-time …
Katsina United want all points at home against top guns Enyimba
