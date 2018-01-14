NPFL: Kwara United lose at home

Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna on Sunday scored in each half to beat hosts Kwara United FC 2-0 in their opening game of 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NPFL Match Day 1 encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin. The visitors showed more intent to carry the day as they missed too many glaring goal scoring opportunities in the early stages of the game.

