NPFL: MFM players, officials involved in road accident after Plateau United defeat – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
NPFL: MFM players, officials involved in road accident after Plateau United defeat
Daily Post Nigeria
Players and officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, MFM FC, were involved in an auto crash on Sunday. The delegation were heading back to Lagos after a league game away to Plateau United in Jos. The Olukoya Boys were defeated 1-0 …
Nigerian Professional Football League Match Day 5 Full Result
MFM FC team bus involved in road mishap
SAD: Nigerian side involved in car-crash – FCNaija
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!