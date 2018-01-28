 NPFL: MFM players, officials involved in road accident after Plateau United defeat – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: MFM players, officials involved in road accident after Plateau United defeat – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

NPFL: MFM players, officials involved in road accident after Plateau United defeat
Daily Post Nigeria
Players and officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, MFM FC, were involved in an auto crash on Sunday. The delegation were heading back to Lagos after a league game away to Plateau United in Jos. The Olukoya Boys were defeated 1-0
Nigerian Professional Football League Match Day 5 Full ResultNigeria News
MFM FC team bus involved in road mishapTheCable
SAD: Nigerian side involved in car-crash – FCNaijaFcnaija

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.