Kwara United lose at home in first game of NPFL return
The Eagle Online
Kwara United lose at home in first game of NPFL return
The Eagle Online
Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna on Sunday scored in each half to beat hosts Kwara United FC 2-0 in their opening game of 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NPFL Match Day 1 encounter was …
