NPFL: Rangers Stun Heartland, Abia Warriors Stop Plateau United; Enyimba, MFM Lose – Complete Sports Nigeria

NPFL: Rangers Stun Heartland, Abia Warriors Stop Plateau United; Enyimba, MFM Lose
By Adeboye Amosu: Enugu Rangers recorded their first win in the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) this season following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against South-East rivals Heartland at the Dan Anyiam Stadium,Owerri on Sunday …
