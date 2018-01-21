 NPFL: Rangers Stun Heartland, Abia Warriors Stop Plateau United; Enyimba, MFM Lose – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Rangers Stun Heartland, Abia Warriors Stop Plateau United; Enyimba, MFM Lose – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

NPFL: Rangers Stun Heartland, Abia Warriors Stop Plateau United; Enyimba, MFM Lose
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Enugu Rangers recorded their first win in the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) this season following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against South-East rivals Heartland at the Dan Anyiam Stadium,Owerri on Sunday
Nigeria League Round-Up: Lobi Stars go top, Rangers secure derby winPremium Times
NPFL Review: Abia Warriors halt Plateau United, as Lobi Stars leadThe News
NPFL: Lobi Stars beat Go Round FC 1-0The Punch

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.