 NPFL Review: Abia Warriors halt Plateau United, as Lobi Stars lead | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL Review: Abia Warriors halt Plateau United, as Lobi Stars lead

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

It was a day of change of guards on Sunday as Abia Warriors Football Club halted champions Plateau United’s impressive run in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 1-0 victory at the Umuahia Township Stadium ensured the title-holders from Jos were toppled from the top of the log. Plateau United came into the NPFL week 3 encounter looking to preserve their unbeaten run, having recorded two wins from two games without conceding a goal.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.