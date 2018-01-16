.NSCDC smashes Boko Haram fuel supply operation, arrests land scammer

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has smashed the fuel supply to the Boko Haram insurgency group. Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Borno State Commander of the security outfit, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the fuel supply to the insurgents was cut off by his command during its recent operation along the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

