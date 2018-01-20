 NSCDC to train 500 corps on arms handling, counter terrorism tactics in Zamfara | Nigeria Today
NSCDC to train 500 corps on arms handling, counter terrorism tactics in Zamfara

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara says it will train 500 corps in arms handling and counter terrorism operations for safety of lives and property in the state. The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr David Abi, disclosed this in an interview with the News men on Friday in […]

