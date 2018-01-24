 NSCDSC enforces sale of petrol in Bauchi filling stations – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDSC enforces sale of petrol in Bauchi filling stations – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NSCDSC enforces sale of petrol in Bauchi filling stations
Vanguard
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Bauchi State Command has commenced the monitoring of petrol filling stations to ensure that they dispense fuel in their custody. State Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Raji, told newsmen 45 per
NSCDC seize 1800litres of petrol in IlorinRoyal News (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.