NSE All-Share Index crosses 45,000 mark
Price of Some blue chips on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday rallied with GT Bank hitting all-time high of N54.71 per share. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bank topped the gainers’ chart with a gain of N2.
