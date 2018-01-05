NSE All share index rises to 3 week high, boasted by banks’stocks – Vanguard
NSE All share index rises to 3 week high, boasted by banks'stocks
Driven by appreciation in the share price of some banks, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE All Share Index (NSE ASI) rose to three week high, as it appreciated by 1.28 per cent to close at 38,676.12 points. Stock exchange. The appreciation recorded in …
