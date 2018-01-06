NSE: Market capitalisation up N88b – The Eagle Online
|
Ripples Nigeria
|
NSE: Market capitalisation up N88b
The Eagle Online
Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday sustained the positive slide with the market capitalisation appreciating further by N88 billion, amid gains by blue chips. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation, which …
