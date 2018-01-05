NSE: Market capitalisation up N88bn – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NSE: Market capitalisation up N88bn
Vanguard
Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday sustained the positive slide with the market capitalisation appreciating further by N88 billion, amid gains by blue chips. Newsmen report that the market capitalisation which opened at N13.763 …
NSE: Equity market rebound, gains N174bn
Nigeria equities market consolidates gains as benchmark index firms by 0.64%
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!