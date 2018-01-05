 NSE: Market capitalisation up N88bn – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE: Market capitalisation up N88bn – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NSE: Market capitalisation up N88bn
Vanguard
Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday sustained the positive slide with the market capitalisation appreciating further by N88 billion, amid gains by blue chips. Newsmen report that the market capitalisation which opened at N13.763
NSE: Equity market rebound, gains N174bnBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Nigeria equities market consolidates gains as benchmark index firms by 0.64%BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.