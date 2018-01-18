NSE market indicators drop by 0.08%, halts 10-day upward trend – P.M. News
NSE market indicators drop by 0.08%, halts 10-day upward trend
Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday closed lower halting over 10-day upward trend with the All-Share Index dropping by 0.08 per cent due to profit taking. The index dropped marginally by 36.50 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 44 …
Nigerian equities pare gains as US, pan-European markets record lows
