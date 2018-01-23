 NSE market indicators drop further by 1.16% – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE market indicators drop further by 1.16% – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

NSE market indicators drop further by 1.16%
Vanguard
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators on Tuesday dropped further by 1.16 per cent due to market volatility caused by profit taking. Market capitalisation shed N187 billion or 1.16 per cent to close at N15.902 trillion compared with N16
Equities market posts 2-day loss sheds 1.16%NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
NSE Market Indices Drop 1.16% as Sell Off PersistsBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.