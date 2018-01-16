NSE Suspends Trading In 7-UP Shares As Shareholders Approve New Scheme
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has suspended the shares of Seven-Up Bottling Company (7-Up) Plc following shareholders’ approval of the Scheme of Arrangement by which the majority shareholder, Affelka S.A. would acquire the outstanding 26.8 per cent shares of the company. The shareholders gave an overwhelming approval at the Court-Ordered Meeting that was convened at […]
The post NSE Suspends Trading In 7-UP Shares As Shareholders Approve New Scheme appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!