NSIA facilitates N10bn for infrastructure development – The Punch
|
NSIA facilitates N10bn for infrastructure development
The Punch
The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority has facilitated the sum of N10bn to finance infrastructure development in the country. The N10bn was raised through a bond issuance programme by InfraCredit, which is a credit enhancement facility established …
NSIA's InfraCredit connects infrastructure financing to bonds
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!