Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

NSIA facilitates N10bn for infrastructure development
The Punch
The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority has facilitated the sum of N10bn to finance infrastructure development in the country. The N10bn was raised through a bond issuance programme by InfraCredit, which is a credit enhancement facility established
